2017 NFL All-Pro teams, eye test vs. Next Gen Stats: Defense

Harmon: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kuechly continues to set the standard for middle linebacker play in the NFL today. He ranked fifth among all defenders with 34 run stuffs in 2017. In just two seasons, Jones has already established himself as one of the premier coverage linebackers in the game. Atlanta gave up an 82.8 passer rating on throws when a linebacker was the nearest defender, the lowest in 2017 (NFL average: 99.2). Jones is also one of the NFL's best tacklers, bringing down running backs on 83.8 percent of the instances when he closed within 1 yard of them to lead all 'backers. David was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise-uninspiring Buccaneers defense. He was a strong tackler, allowing running backs to gain just 2.26 yards on average after he'd close within 1 yard, ranking second among linebackers.