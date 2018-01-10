Ryan Shazier makes appearance at Steelers practice

Win or lose against the Jaguars on Sunday, the Steelers have something to be thankful for.

For the first time since suffering a scary spinal injury last month, Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier was on hand Wednesday to watch his teammates practice.

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:13am PST

"I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates," Shazier wrote on Instagram.

"It's great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I'm working harder than I ever have to get back. I've been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I'm far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet."

Shazier's father, Vernon Shazier, shared last week this his son has regained feeling in his legs, but declined to comment on whether Ryan was walking again.

"He's much better," Vernon said, "but we've agreed to keep his progress private until he's ready to share where he's at."

On Wednesday, Ryan was ready to share with his teammates and fans, a month-plus after suffering the injury while trying to make a first-quarter tackle in Pittsburgh's emotional Week 13 win over the Bengals.

"I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers," Shazier added on Instagram. "If it wasn't for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn't be [where] I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health."