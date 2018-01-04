Ryan Shazier making progress in recovery, father says

Ryan Shazier's father says the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker continues to make progress in his recovery from a spinal injury he suffered last month.

Speaking to WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, Vernon Shazier said Ryan has feeling in his legs, but declined to comment on whether Ryan was walking again.

"He's much better," Vernon said, "but we've agreed to keep his progress private until he's ready to share where he's at."

Shazier was hospitalized for two days in Cincinnati after suffering a spinal injury while trying to make a tackle against the Bengals during the first quarter of the Steelers' win on Dec. 4. Shazier was transferred to a local hospital before being transferred to Pittsburgh two days later. He has been undergoing rehab since having spine stabilization surgery on Dec. 7.

"He's making progress daily," Vernon said. "He's a long ways from where he was Monday night when he was laying on the field."

Ryan Shazier attended the Steelers-Patriots game at Heinz Field on Dec. 17 and also was in attendance for the team's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Asked whether he believed if his son would play football again, Vernon responded, "I Shalieve. I Shalieve."