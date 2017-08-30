2017 AFC playoff predictions: Texans, Titans to battle for South

Dave Dameshek: Los Angeles Chargers. Yeah, yeah ... I know the injury bug has already proven to be unrelenting in spite of the move north, but that defense is plum loaded: Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett might be an even better CB duo than the one the division rival Broncos boast, while Ingram and Bosa will devastate up front in the same manner Ware and Von did during Denver's Super Bowl run. The offense has the pieces to keep up with Oakland's attack -- IF the O-line can just give Philip Rivers some time.