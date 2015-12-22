2016 Pro Bowl squad analysis: Defense

As strong candidates for Defensive Player of the Year, Norman and Peterson should be the first-team All Pro picks at cornerback. If Tyrann Mathieu is categorized as a safety, then Talib and Harris were the top cornerback duo in the league this season. Revis wasn't quite as stingy as last season, but still shut down No. 1 receivers not named DeAndre Hopkins. After stumbling out of the gates, Sherman regained his shutdown form at midseason -- even departing from his Cover-3 norm to trail the likes of Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown around the field.