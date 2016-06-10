2016 NFL training camp previews: AFC South

Player to watch: Linebacker Myles Jack. Due to the NFL's graduation rule, Jack missed a significant portion of the team's offseason workouts. With so much curiosity looming, Jack could do little but tread water during his first minicamp and acclimate to the little things -- like the Florida sun. Jack kept the right attitude, hustling to every corner of the field if all else failed. His sideline-to-sideline athleticism might have made him a top-five draft selection had it not been for the noise surrounding his knee issue, which, according to renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews, does not require surgery. Traits that made Jack special during his college career, like his ball-hawking instinct and physicality, will be tough to gage in training camp. However, we will see exactly what coach Gus Bradley plans on doing with Jack and if he projects him as a middle linebacker in his rangy 4-3 defense. Bradley's OTTO or hybrid SAM position doesn't seem to make much sense, as he has bigger bodies elsewhere, and placing Jack in the middle will force him to learn the defense quicker. He is expected to be the type of player that never leaves the field, but that is up to him this August to prove he can be trusted that way.