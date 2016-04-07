2016 NFL draft team needs for fantasy football

Never was that more evident than last season, when a number of big names (including a ton of running backs) went down with injuries. So as teams navigate the NFL offseason, an important goal for each franchise is to improve on the current roster and add depth for when injuries occur. A number of those moves are made in the NFL draft, and those moves will have an effect on the world of fantasy football. With that in mind, let's look at some of the biggest "vacancies" around the National Football League and what could happen to the values of the players involved when (and if) new pieces are added.