2016 NFL Draft: Gauging undervalued, overvalued prospects

There have been some rumblings that a few teams believe Howard is the most gifted runner in the draft. I don't see it that way. He's got size (6-foot, 230 pounds) and power, but he's not elusive; he doesn't have that second gear. And I don't think he'll be much of a factor in the passing game (he had just 24 catches for 261 yards over three seasons at UAB and Indiana). I've heard Howard could go as high as the second round, but I see him as more of a fourth- or fifth-round option.