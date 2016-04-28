2016 NFL Draft fantasy live blog

26) Denver Broncos (trade): Paxton Lynch, QB: As many surmised, the Broncos grab what they hope is the quarterback of their future (or present) in Lynch. Lynch has plenty of fans in the draft community, but others think he needs a year. He's an extremely mobile quarterback who also stands at 6-foot-7 and has a cannon arm, but didn't throw the ball downfield a ton at Memphis as the offense relied more on screens and short-range throws. However, when he did let loose a deep ball, he showed some great accuracy and touch. Currently, Lynch's only competition for the starting job is Mark Sanchez, so if he wows in training camp he could be the Day 1 starter. And if he is, he could have streaming potential in fantasy, as he has the benefit of sliding into an offense featuring Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and C.J. Anderson. Dynasty-wise, Lynch could be worth a later-round rookie pick, but in redrafts he should remain on the waiver wire.