2016 NFL Draft fantasy live blog

» Marcas Grant: So far the biggest news of draft day hasn't had anything to do with any team's draft board. Instead, it's been Ezekiel Elliott's outfit. The former Ohio State star (and possible top five pick) turned heads with and ... um, interesting fashion choice. Going with the callback to his crop top jersey style with the Buckeyes was definitely daring. If fortune favors the bold, Elliott is sure to find a treasure trove in his future.
» Alex Gelhar: I loved his fashion choice. Good to see players showing some personality. Now we just have to see which team feels inspired to select Zeke after that bold move on the red carpet ... Dallas? Miami perhaps? Let's get this draft started already!
» AG: Awesome that the Rams traded up, had months to prep, and take almost all 10 minutes for their selection. Grrrr.
1) Los Angeles Rams (trade): Jared Goff, QB: As expected, the Rams get their franchise quarterback in Goff. He was far and away the most pro-ready quarterback of the bunch and will start from Day 1 for the Rams. His redraft fantasy value will be minimal to start until we see him in the offense, but dynasty-wise QB-needy teams can look to take Goff in the second round. His anticipation and decision-making are sound, and hopefully the Rams can add some more weapons around him in the passing game later this weekend or in the coming years.
2) Philadelphia Eagles (trade): Carson Wentz, QB: And just like we all figured, the Eagles follow-up by getting their quarterback of the future. Many, including NFL media's Mike Mayock, believe Wentz has a higher ceiling than Goff, so patient dynasty owners with bench space can grab the big, strong-armed gunslinger and hope that comes true. However, Wentz's 2016 fantasy value is extremely minimal, as conventional wisdom has the Eagles red-shirting Wentz behind Sam Bradford for at least a year. Of course, anything could happen this weekend, including Bradford getting dealt in a trade, so stay tuned.
» AG: Aaaaand now the draft finally begins. This is where things could get real interesting with trades, surprises and more. Marcas, any bold predictions?
3) San Diego Chargers: Joey Bosa, DE: The first real dramatic pick of the draft brought some actual drama. Most thought either Laremy Tunsil or Jalen Ramsey would go in this spot. Instead, the Bolts take Ohio State's pass rusher supreme. Could this help give San Diego's fantasy defense a boost?
4) Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott, RB: Fantasy fans asked, Jerry Jones answered. Elliott instantly becomes a top-10 fantasy running back behind that offensive line with Tony Romo and Dez Bryant keeping defenses honest. Meanwhile, Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris see their fantasy value go down the drain. If you want Zeke on your roster, the price just got a whole lot higher.
» MG: Every fantasy football manager worldwide just broke into the running man when they found out that the best running back in the draft was going to play behind the best offensive line in the NFL. Elliott could legitimately come off the board in the first three (and maybe even two) rounds in drafts.
» AG: My guess is he's a first-round pick by the time August rolls around, and I'm 100% OK with that. He can pass block and catch so he won't come off the field on third downs. He should be a lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year, too.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB: Dream scenario from a football perspective for the Jaguars. They get one of the best players in the draft to help their suddenly frisky defense (which welcomes back last year's top pick, Dante Fowler from a knee injur as well). The Jaguars D/ST could be a sleeper to select this fall, given the cushy division they play in.
» MG: Don't sleep. Gus Bradley is trying to build a bully on defense. Not a surprise for someone who made his bones running the Seahawks defense. Teaming Jalen Ramsey with free agent acquisition Malik Jackson and a hopefully healthy Dante Fowler could spell trouble for plenty of teams in the years to come. Jacksonville could be a nice sleeper defense this year.
6) Baltimore Ravens: Ronnie Stanley, T: The Ravens make a move to bolster their offense ... but it's not Laremy Tunsil. There had been talk that Stanley could be the first offensive lineman off the board and now he'll have the task of protecting Joe Flacco and opening holes for Justin Forsett.
» MG: The Fall of Laremy Tunsil has begun. It will be interesting to see where he lands after once being talked about as a potential No. 1 overall pick.
7) San Francisco 49ers: DeForest Buckner, DE: San Francisco needs lots of help in lots of places, so it makes sense that Chip Kelly would go with a guy he's familiar with. Buckner could fill the void that was left when the Niners lost Aldon Smith a couple of years ago. The team's recent rise began on the defensive side of the ball, maybe it can start there again.
» MG: This pick isn't a bad one on the basis of trying to build a foundation for the defense. But from a fantasy perspective, the Niners still have too many holes for this to matter right away.
8) Tennessee Titans (trade): Jack Conklin, T: Well, the Titans get their offensive tackle, just not the one we expected. This is good for Marcus Mariota et al, but we wish it had been Laremy Tunsil who is widely regarded as the better player.
» AG: Welp, nevermind. However, I'm extremely curious to see whom the Bears traded up to select. They jumped up to No. 9, while the Buccaneers slid back to No. 11.
9) Chicago Bears (trade): Leonard Floyd, OLB: Not surprisingly, the Bears bolster their defense. The team was in need of players fitting Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme, and they now get a pass-rusher to go with free-agent ILB acquisitions Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan. While opinions are mixed on Floyd's immediate ability, he could add some juice in subpackages as a pure pass-rusher (Mike Mayock made the comparison to Aldon Smith as a rookie, who had 14 sacks as a rookie). Fangio orchestrated a frequent top-10 fantasy defense back in San Francisco, so his unit in Chicago could be one to keep an eye on in fantasy.
10) New York Giants: Eli Apple, CB: Apple to the Big Apple? The headlines write themselves. Last season, the Giants secondary was easily one of the worst in the league. Apple could be expected to try and matchup with some of the toughest receivers in the league -- most notably Dez Bryant twice a year. It's a big challenge, but this could be a step to shoring up Big Blue's awful defensive backfield.
» AG: I wish I had popcorn at the office right now. This first round has been AMAZING.
11) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vernon Hargreaves, CB: The Bucs had a clear need at cornerback and get their guy (plus an extra fourth-round pick via the trade with the Bears. A solid pick, but not overly fantasy relevant.
12) New Orleans Saints: Sheldon Rankins, DT: New Orleans defense has been miserable in the last few years. The Rankins pick will hopefully add some strength to the front line. But it won't be nearly enough to make the Saints D/ST worth taking a chance on in any drafts.
13) Miami Dolphins: Laremy Tunsil, T: The slide ends, finally. Miami gets a steal talent-wise here, and it fills a need as well. Ryan Tannehill should be very happy with this pick. Ditto Jay Ajayi if remains the featured back.
» AG: Happy for Tunsil, as this whole controversy was a bit ridiculous. I think he's a good fit for what the Dolphins needed too, and as we mention in the blurb above, the Miami skill position players should benefit.
14) Oakland Raiders: Karl Joseph, S: Considering Myles Jack was still on the board, the pick here was a touch surprising. But with Charles Woodson having ridden off into the sunset, there is a chance for Joseph to compete right away for a starting gig in Oakland. After building the front end of their defense, the Raiders are trying to get stronger in the back end.
» MG: I'm a little disappointed that the Raiders didn't go after Jack. First, for the obvious reason of Jack's immense talent. But also for the easy "Mack and Jack" marketing opportunities the team would have had. Nonetheless, the Raiders are getting better and more fantasy relevant on both sides of the ball. Gotta love that.
15) Cleveland Browns: Corey Coleman, WR: Another surprise, but also a huge need for the Browns. Coleman is an exceptional playmaker, who scored 20 touchdowns last year for Baylor. Fantasy-wise, we were hoping he ended up somewhere else, with more depth at wide receiver and a more capable quarterback. But perhaps Robert Griffin III can get it done with Coleman running Hue Jackson's offense. Coleman is a special athlete and extremely dynamic after the catch, so fingers crossed. For dynasty, Coleman still deserves to be one of the first few wide receivers (and picks) off the board, but in redraft leagues his value will be a late-round flier for now, unless we see this offense start to take flight in the preseason.
» AG: Agree on the Jack front, and that would have been a nasty front seven. I'm a bit disappointed Coleman didn't go elsewhere, but count me among those who are optimistic about what Hue Jackson is doing to the Factory of Sadness. The Browns got a great player here who should grow to become their No. 1 wide receiver in time.
» MG: I really want this to put the "What if Josh Gordon comes back?" talk to rest, but I know it won't. Sigh. Nonetheless, Robert Griffin III will have a speedy Baylor receiver to throw to. So it'll almost be like Josh Gordon came back. OK, I'm done.
16) Detroit Lions: Taylor Decker, T: The Lions address a big need -- keeping Matthew Stafford upright and opening more holes in the running game. They now have two first-round draft picks at tackle, which is a good sign all around for the Lions' skill position players.
17) Atlanta Falcons: Keanu Neal, S: Dan Quinn is going back to his Seattle roots and building through the secondary. Right now the Falcons are a long way from being the Legion of Boom, but the hope is that Neal can be the big hitter at the back end. That could be a difference maker in a division with Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.
18) Indianapolis Colts: Ryan Kelly, C: The Colts fill a MASSIVE need by addressing their offensive line with one of the best interior lineman in this class. Somewhere, Andrew Luck is likely throwing a dance party.
19) Buffalo Bills: Shaq Lawson, DE: Rex Ryan loves his defense, and he gets a new pass-rusher with Lawson. A solid fit of player-scheme, and as they said on NFL Network, this is a Rex Ryan type of player.
20) New York Jets: Darron Lee, LB: Todd Bowles continues to build Gang Green's defense in his image. Lee is an interesting for a defense that could be losing pieces along its front line. The Ohio State product might be asked to do more than he can handle right away.
21) Houston Texans (trade): Will Fuller, WR: Well, the Texans get their wide receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins ... just not the one we were hoping for. Fuller can FLY, but is otherwise a bit of a limited playmaker with small hands that led to plenty of drops in college. While the drops shouldn't be a huge concern, we'd have loved to see Josh Doctson go here instead. Anyway, Fuller will suit Brock Osweiler well enough, as he can catch screens and get upfield in a hurry (like Demaryius Thomas) or haul in deep passes. This does nothing to change Nuk's status, or Osweiler's really either. Fuller will end up as a decent second round dynasty rookie wide receiver, and a late-round flier in redraft leagues.
» AG: I was hoping the Texans would take Josh Doctson, but Fuller could do some nice things in that offense. As for Coleman, I'm starting to think he could get pummeled with targets in Cleveland. Who else are they going to throw too aside from Gary Barnidge and Duke Johnson?
» MG: This feels like a big overdraft here -- especially with Doctson still on the board. But it does give them the speed element that the Texans were looking for. If you're picking Fuller for your fantasy squad, just be aware that he's going to be a boom or bust prospect.
22) Washington Redskins (trade): Josh Doctson, WR: Washington gets a great pick here, as Doctson is a true No. 1 wide receiver and an excellent target for Kirk Cousins. His route-running, athleticism, and ability to track the ball will make him a dynamic option in this offense. It also gives the team the flexibility to cut Pierre Garcon or DeSean Jackson (or both), as they have big cap hits and are in the final years of their deals. Doctson probably just cemented himself as the WR1 in dynasty rookie drafts, and will be worth a mid-round flier in redraft leagues.
» MG: Here's the Doctson pick we were looking for one selection earlier. This probably signals the end of Pierre Garçon in Washington. But this has to make Kirk Cousins happy. Dare I say ... he likes that?
23) Minnesota Vikings: Laquon Treadwell, WR: Teddy Bridgewater finally gets his No. 1 wide receiver, and it's a great fit. Treadwell will be a beast in the red zone for a team lacking a true pass-catching threat there, and will also be a target hog for Teddy in the intermediate areas. While his speed isn't great, the team doesn't need him to be a burner. Treadwell will be a nice WR3-4 option in redraft leagues assuming the passing offense takes a step forward as a whole, as the current volume isn't great.
» AG: I'm a fan of both of these wide receiver picks, and think each will have some fantasy value in 2016. What say you, Marcas?
» MG: Houston and Washington did Minnesota a huge favor by letting Treadwell fall there. As he gets over his ankle injury, he's likely to get faster -- erasing the one big knock on him. Teddy Bridgewater finally has his man.
24) Cincinnati Bengals: William Jackson III, CB: The run of wide receivers just ahead of this selection probably forced the Bengals to make a change. It's an interesting addition to bolster one of the NFL's tougher defenses. This could mean that Adam Jones's time with the team is getting short. Either way, it's solid move in a division that features a pair of games against the high-flying Steelers offense.
25) Pittsburgh Steelers: Artie Burns, CB: The Steelers defense was better than many expected last season. But it wasn't exactly great. This could also be a move to counter the Bengals, Ravens and Browns who should be looking to throw the ball a little more this season.
26) Denver Broncos (trade): Paxton Lynch, QB: As many surmised, the Broncos grab what they hope is the quarterback of their future (or present) in Lynch. Lynch has plenty of fans in the draft community, but others think he needs a year. He's an extremely mobile quarterback who also stands at 6-foot-7 and has a cannon arm, but didn't throw the ball downfield a ton at Memphis as the offense relied more on screens and short-range throws. However, when he did let loose a deep ball, he showed some great accuracy and touch. Currently, Lynch's only competition for the starting job is Mark Sanchez, so if he wows in training camp he could be the Day 1 starter. And if he is, he could have streaming potential in fantasy, as he has the benefit of sliding into an offense featuring Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and C.J. Anderson. Dynasty-wise, Lynch could be worth a later-round rookie pick, but in redrafts he should remain on the waiver wire.
» AG: Lynch makes sense for Denver, as they need a quarterback of the future. Fantasy-wise, most of the big names we expected to go in the first round are now gone. So I'll ask you Marcas, which pick/fit was your favorite so far?
» MG: Right now, it's Treadwell to the Vikings. The other big issue with the Lynch pick is that it creates a bit of a conundrum in San Francisco. The Niners might be forced to hold on to Colin Kaepernick. Welp. Good luck, Chip Kelly.
27) Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark, DT: A very Ted Thompson pick here. He loves big, young, explosive defensive lineman and this fills a need. Should help the Packers somewhat porous run defense close up some gaps.
28) San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Garnett, G: This feels like a pick the Niners would have made when Jim Harbaugh was still in charge. Still Garnett's strength is in the run game, which could fit with what Chip Kelly wants to do. It's not a sexy pick, but it's a foundational selection.
29) Arizona Cardinals: Robert Nkemdiche, DT: The Redbirds defense keeps getting tougher. In need of a pass rusher, the team goes out and trades for Chandler Jones. Now they add the mercurial Nkemdiche to bolster the middle of the front line. This group was already tough to move the football against and now it might be near impossible to score points against this group.
30) Carolina Panthers: Vernon Butler, DT: Add another name to general manager Dave Gettleman's list of "hog mollies". The team just picked up the option on Star Lotulelei and is expected to try and get a deal done with Kawann Short. In the meantime, the defensive front continues to get tougher. Getting to the quarterback could be even more important now that Josh Norman has taken up residence in Washington.
31) Seattle Seahawks: Germain Ifedi, G: The Seahawks had a big need to protect their investment in Russell Wilson and they took a step toward doing that with Ifedi. While he's listed at guard, he has the ability to play tackle. More importantly, he'll not only be asked to pass protect but to open some holes for Thomas Rawls and the Seattle running backs as well.
» AG: Whew. What a first round. Gotta love some of the landing spots here fantasy-wise. I think my favorite (aside from Zeke) is Josh Doctson to Washington. If Jackson or Garcon get the axe as a cap hit, Doctson could be a WR3 at least in 2016.
» MG: That's a good call. I'm also partial to Treadwell to Minnesota. He'll get a ton of targets without any other real threats in the passing game and should be a solid red zone option for Teddy Bridgewater as well.
» AG: Agreed. Looking ahead to Day 2, which player has your interest piqued the most? I'm dying to know where Sterling Shepard falls and hope it's to a team with a #good quarterback.
» MG: There was only one running back that went in the first round (which is more than in recent years), but it has me wondering what will become of the trio of Derrick Henry, Devontae Booker and Kenneth Dixon.
» AG: Indeed. Well, I think it's high time we shut this down and get some rest before tomorrow. See you then?
» MG: Indeed.