2016 fantasy football profiles (WR 1-16)

Like it or not, injuries have been the story of Sammy Watkins' young career. He was limited throughout his rookie season by various injuries, missed three games last year with an ankle injury, and suffered a broken bone in his foot this offseason. The latest injury is quite troubling, as those have a tendency to linger and Watkins seemed poised for a massive campaign. Watkins was used sparingly during his first four games, averaging 4.5 targets and 37 receiving yards per game while scoring two touchdowns. So he let the team know about his displeasure in the media. Over the final nine games, Watkins averaged nearly nine targets and 100 yards per game while scoring seven times. The team didn't add much to the wide receiver position, and with Tyrod Taylor back under center Watkins' fantasy future seemed bright. Now, with the timetable for his recovery from foot surgery murky (some say he'll be ready by training camp, others by Week 1), Watkins carries loads of risk on draft day. Miami wideout DeVante Parker had similar surgery around the same time last year, and didn't really get his feet back under him until midseason, so those looking to draft Watkins need to monitor his recovery closely and tread with caution. However, he could very much be a risk worth taking as a mid-tier WR2.