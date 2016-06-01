2016 fantasy football profiles (TE 16-30)

Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Miller wasn't a factor in the Bears offense until Martellus Bennett went on injured reserve late in the year with a rib injury. At that point, Miller put together the best numbers of his four-year NFL career. This year, there's no real competition with Bennett no longer in the picture for Chicago. There figure to be plenty of options for Jay Cutler to choose from this season with Alshon Jeffery and a healthy Kevin White on the field along with Miller. But if last season's finish was any indication, Miller is poised for solid fantasy production in 2016.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............6
One of the most popular breakout candidates at tight end never got off the ground last season. Seferian-Jenkins played in just seven games after going down in Week 2. Amid much mystery and confusion, he did not reappear until Week 13, where he finished with just 199 yards and two scores in the final five games. Seferian-Jenkins is a physically talented player who can make eye-popping catches, however, he's far from a finished product and these injury concerns stretch the entire length of his college and NFL career. He could certainly emerge as a fantasy starter and a dangerous weapon as potentially Jameis Winston's No. 2 target, but he could just as easily be a trap.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
Back in 2013, Charles Clay set career highs in every statistical offensive category, finishing sixth among fantasy tight ends in the process. Since then, both he and fantasy managers have been chasing that high. Sadly, it appears that the real Charles Clay is the player who has averaged 54/566/3 over the past two seasons. It would be hard to expect anything different heading into 2016, which would make the veteran hard to trust as an every-week starter. He'll likely be available on the waiver wire whenever you're in the market for a tight end.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
Walford saw his role grow in the Raiders offense as the season progressed. That's not surprising for a rookie at any position, let alone tight end. But it was a bit surprising in the sense that the Raiders seemed to be grooming Mychal Rivera to be their tight end of the future. What it is apparently leading to is a training camp showdown between the two players. Walford has the talent to win the position, but will it be an outright victory? If he ends up sharing snaps and targets with Rivera in 2016, it will essentially remove two tight ends from the board. Stay tuned.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Bennett's become known unofficially as "Mr. September" for playing big early in the season and fading the rest of the way. He somewhat shed the label in 2014 but resumed his inconsistent ways in 2015. Now Bennett heads east and joins a Patriots team that already has a quality tight end -- you might've heard of him. So unless Gronk gets injured somewhere along the way, Bennett is going to experience a significant drop in targets from previous seasons. In 2016, he could struggle to even live up to his Mr. September billing.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............4
This is it, right? The season we've all been waiting for. The year that Jared Cook finally lives up to the expectations we've had for him all these years. After seven mediocre seasons split between Tennessee and St. Louis, Cook now takes his act to Green Bay where he'll play with the best quarterback and offense he's ever been associated with. The Packers have been desperately seeking a tight end since injuries forced Jermichael Finley out of the game. This appears to be a match made in fantasy heaven. If he can't succeed now, it'll never happen. Still plenty of people will remain skeptical about Cook and refrain from drafting him.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Ever since a breakout season in 2013, Jordan Cameron has left us wanting more. Now more than two seasons removed from that uprising, we're still waiting. In previous years, it was Cameron's inability to stay healthy that disappointed us in the past. Last year, it was just a lack of production. In 16 starts Cameron collected just 35 receptions and failed to top 400 yards for the first time in three seasons. At this point, it's fair to assume that 2013 was more the exception than the rule for Cameron. If you're drafting him, understand that disappointment could be in your future.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
Rudolph has always been a better fantasy tight end in theory than in practice. The veteran has never posted a 500-yard receiving season in five NFL campaigns, yet his nine touchdowns in 2012 have left some holding out hope that maybe better things are in store. But in an offense that threw the fewest passes of any team in the league, there are two chances of a Rudolph breakout: slim and none. Rudolph could have decent DFS value depending on the week, but counting on him for any more than that would be unadvisable.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Just when we thought that tight end was the weakest position in fantasy, 2015 offered a couple of surprises. Cleveland gave us Gary Barnidge while Benjamin Watson rose in New Orleans. The veteran put together the best season of his 12-year career, tying or setting career-highs in nearly every offensive category. That was enough to earn him a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. But there is reason to be concerned. First, the Ravens generally don't throw the ball as much as the Saints, who have run the most pass plays in the NFL over the past five seasons. Second, there's always the fear that a player who just posted a career season is due for a step back That fear is especially real with a veteran tight end who is set to turn 36 during the season. Watson could remain a fringe TE1, but beware a major decline in 2016.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Will Tye's rookie year wasn't much to look at. Then again, that tends to be the norm for rookie tight ends. What was encouraging is that Tye started to see a greater number of targets as the season progressed. Through his first six games, Tye saw an average of just three targets per contest. That number doubled over his final seven games. It's a progression that bodes well for Tye's role in the offense in 2016. Beware, however, that Big Blue added rookie receiver Sterling Shepard and hopes to get Victor Cruz back as well. Combine that with targets hog Odell Beckham, Jr., and you'll realize that there will still be relatively limited opportunities for any tight end to eat in the Giants passing game.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Gillmore had the look of a player ready to take a big step forward after the end of the 2015 season. He had shown a major progression between his first and second campaigns and looked to be the Ravens tight end of the future. Then along came Benjamin Watson. Baltimore signed the veteran in the offseason and now Gillmore will need to battle in order to see anywhere close to the 47 targets he had last season. Unless there's a seismic shift in the Ravens tight end depth chart, there will be little reason to consider drafting Gillmore. But be on the lookout for the young player in the event that Watson can't fulfill his duties as Baltimore's starter.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
Amaro didn't play a single down in 2015 because of a shoulder ailment that landed him on injured reserve in September. But it wouldn't appear that the Texas Tech product has any real competition for snaps and targets in the Jets offense. Last season, the position was essentially left vacant with Jeff Cumberland and Kellen Davis combining for eight catches on 25 targets. The biggest competitor for Amaro's targets this season could actually end up being free agent signee Matt Forte who was known to catch a pass or two (or 102) during his time with the Chicago Bears. It will be worth seeing how Amaro is used in the preseason before making any final judgments on his fantasy draft value.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
How the mighty have fallen. It didn't seem like all that long ago that Davis was one of the undisputed top tight ends in the game. Now he's playing for his third team in the past two seasons and will be relegated to a reserve role behind Jordan Reed. At this point, Davis has next to no fantasy draft value whatsoever and is going to be well down the list of tight ends you'd consider off the waiver wire as well. Life comes at you fast sometimes.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Williams was already going to have a tough time prospering with Crockett Gillmore ahead of him on the Ravens depth chart. That job got enough more difficult when Baltimore added veteran Benjamin Watson to the mix. There will likely need to be a whole lot of things happening in order for Williams to be any sort of real fantasy contributor in 2016. At this point, there's no reason at all for him to be on your radar.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
Richard Rodgers is in the running for "that guy from that Hail Mary" being the best part about his career. Outside of that play, Rodgers posted a ton of sporadic production. He had five games with double digit points, but scored more than five in just two others. With Green Bay's pass catching group looking a bit more intact, don't expect Rodgers to come away with more looks, or fantasy points, this year.