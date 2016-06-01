2016 fantasy football profiles (TE 16-30)

Just when we thought that tight end was the weakest position in fantasy, 2015 offered a couple of surprises. Cleveland gave us Gary Barnidge while Benjamin Watson rose in New Orleans. The veteran put together the best season of his 12-year career, tying or setting career-highs in nearly every offensive category. That was enough to earn him a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. But there is reason to be concerned. First, the Ravens generally don't throw the ball as much as the Saints, who have run the most pass plays in the NFL over the past five seasons. Second, there's always the fear that a player who just posted a career season is due for a step back That fear is especially real with a veteran tight end who is set to turn 36 during the season. Watson could remain a fringe TE1, but beware a major decline in 2016.