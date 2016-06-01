2016 fantasy football profiles (RB 49-64)

Powell was served a one-year "prove it" contract by the Jets in 2015, and did just that (and more) while filling in for a banged up Chris Ivory down the stretch. Powell posted four games with at least five receptions and 46-plus yards in four of his final six games, while also rushing for 184 yards on 32 carries (5.75 ypc) in that same span. In return, the Jets hit Powell with a new three-year deal with $6 million guaranteed. Now, Forte is the lead back, but as a 30-year-old rusher with over 2,500 career touches, the team will certainly look to spell the veteran at times. This could set Powell up for a series of work here and there, as well as a role in passing situations and potentiall no huddle opportunities. However, with Khiry Robinson also signed as a likely short-yardage specialist, there won't be a ton of opportunities to go around. Powell is a handcuff possibility for those interested in that strategy, and is worth a late-round flier in PPR formats.