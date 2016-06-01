2016 fantasy football profiles (QB 21-40)

Early in the season, Joe Flacco was unfairly maligned for a seemingly poor fantasy performance, but much of that criticism was a product of a combined 8.24 points scored against Denver and Pittsburgh in Weeks 1 and 4. However, outside of those two games, Flacco averaged over 17.08 points per game with five games over 20 points. Before going down in Week 11, the longtime Ravens starter was a fine streaming quarterback. Yet, that injury is the big rub in projecting him for 2016. Flacco tore both his ACL and MCL in that Week 11 win. With the injury coming so late in the season, it's fair to wonder what his availability and comfort level will be early in the coming NFL campaign. He'll likely work through a slow start, but once he's in rhythm, Flacco should have one of the best receiving corps of his career to work with. Steve Smith, Kamar Aiken, Mike Wallace, a hopefully healthy Breshad Perriman and a talented trio of tight ends make this passing offense quite interesting. At worst, Flacco will offer some high-upside streaming weeks down the stretch.