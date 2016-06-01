2016 fantasy football profiles (LB 16-30)

Jerrell Freeman went from CFL star to a stud linebacker for the Colts, and will now take his talents to the Windy City after receiving a fat new contract from the Bears. While his path to NFL and fantasy stardom was a bit unorthodox, Freeman's play on the field is anything but. He's been a wrecking ball in the middle of the field for the last four years, wracking up 95-plus tackles in each season despite missing four games in 2014 and three games in 2015. Freeman will be splitting opportunities with Danny Trevathan in the middle of Vic Fangio's Bears defense, but his scheme did allow both NaVorro Bowman and Patrick Willis to be studs back in San Francisco. Freeman carries a bit more risk given his age (30) and recent injury history, but his talent on a rising defense makes him worthy of being a flex starter or strong LB2.