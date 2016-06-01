2016 fantasy football profiles (LB 1-15)

Somethings get better with age, and that's been the case for D'Qwell Jackson's fantasy fortunes since joining the Colts in 2014 after eight years with the Browns. Jackson has posted consecutive top-five fantasy finishes at the linebacker position, setting new career highs in sacks (four in 2014) and passes defensed (10 in 2015) in that span. Jackson could still be facing league punishment after being arrested in February of 2015 for an incident involving Jackson and a pizza delivery driver, but that could also be delayed during the appeal process, so stay tuned. Back to actual football, Jackson is a force in the Colts defense, and one they will certainly be counting on even more with Jerell Freeman leaving for Chicago in free agency. Jackson should be on track for another LB1 finish in 2016 despite the fact that he'll be 33 by the time October rolls around. He's worth drafting as an elite fantasy linebacker for at least one more year.