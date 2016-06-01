2016 fantasy football profiles (K 16-30)

Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Gould had the best fantasy campaign of his career in 2015, finishing as fantasy's fourth-highest scoring kicker. He posted double-digits totals in eight games, and while he did miss six field goals on the year, his extra-point conversion rate was 100 percent as he clearly wasn't fazed by the longer PAT distance. Gould also came through during fantasy championship week with a huge 16 points in Week 16 with four field goals including one 50-plus yarder. He's a legitimate top-10 kicker heading into 2016 and is worth scooping up in the final round of your draft.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
It was a rocky first season for Myers. The young kicker showed that he has a strong leg, making 3-of-4 attempts from beyond 50 -- including a 58-yard attempt in Week 2. However accuracy was an issue for much of the year. The four missed field goals were a frustration. The seven missed extra points (even with the new longer PAT) were a problem. For the time being, Gus Bradley supports the young kicker and with an emerging offense to move him into position there is a chance that Myers can improve on last season's 16th-place finish among kickers.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Mike Nugent enjoyed a bounce back season where he improved his accuracy from 78.8 percent in 2014 to 82.1 percent in 2015. He also drilled 48 field goals, almost 10 more than he attempted in 2014. With the Bengals offense in full-bloom with great pass protection and tremendous offensive weaponry, the kicking game was just one of the rising tides. With Hue Jackson now no longer in the picture, and a potential regression shadow clouding the outlook of Andy Dalton, Nugent might fall back from the range he held in 2015.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Most everything about Hopkins last season was average. He attempted a fairly pedestrian 28 field goals, converting 89 percent of them. It all added up to Hopkins finishing 13th among fantasy kickers in 2015. In some ways, Hopkins was hurt by Kirk Cousins and the Washington offense getting hot at the end of the season. Over his final four contests, Hopkins converted just four field goals but 15 extra points. Chances are the offense won't keep that same torrid pace for the entirety of the 2016 season, which could restore some of Hopkins' value but he doesn't exactly seem destined to be coveted as more than a waiver wire option.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
One of the more reliable and solid kickers of the last few years, Matt Bryant took a step back last season. Before landing on injured reserve midway through the year, he averaged just 6.8 fantasy points per game, good for 28th in the NFL. Kicker fantasy performance is a direct result of how effective and efficient their offense is. As anyone who owned Matt Ryan can tell you, the Falcons offense regressed dramatically in 2015. Perhaps a second year in Kyle Shanahan's offense will help raise the level of offensive effectiveness in Atlanta. Just an infusion of another weapon will help. However, even if he reclaims the top spot on the depth chart, Bryant doesn't present enough upside to consider spending a pick on. He'll have some usable weeks, however.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
Josh Lambo's first NFL season didn't blow anyone away. He made just 81.3 percent of his field goal attempts (tied for 27th in the league last year) and had a particuarly tough time with kicks from 40-49 yards. However there were also weeks when he was San Diego's only source of offense. Three times in 2015, the Chargers failed to score a touchdown, tallying a single Lambo field goal on those occasions. The Bolts will need to be better on offense (staying healthy will help with that) but it will also be incumbent on Lambo to be more accurate lest he find himself looking for a job in real life, let alone fantasy.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
After coming to Detroit under somewhat nocuous circumstances in 2014, Matt Prater stabilized his performance to end up a solid fantasy kicker. Especially when the Lions offense improved after Jim Bob Cooter took over as offensive coordinator, Prater took off. From the Week 9 bye on, Prater averaged 8.9 points per game with four games of nine or more fantasy points. The Lions elected to hold on to Cooter as their offensive coordinator, leading to optimism that they will continue to play good offense in the coming year. Prater will certainly carry some upside, and gets to kick eight games indoors.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
Carpenter finished 2015 as a top-20 fantasy kicker, but that's not saying much. He finished with just 109.0 fantasy points, fewer than guys like Jason Myers (Jacksonville) and Josh Lambo (San Diego). The Bills offense wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either, leaving Carpenter just 27 field goal attempts, his lowest mark since becoming a Buffalo Bill in 2013. He missed four attempts so only punched through 23 on the year and only made three that went for 50 yards or more. He also missed six extra point attempts, as the new longer XP distance seemed to hinder his conversion rate. His 85 percent success rate on PATs was the lowest of his career. He's nothing more than a bye-week streamer for 2016.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
Scobee's 2015 season was the stuff of kicker nightmares. The Steelers made a trade for him after Shaun Suisham tore his ACL in the preseason. Things couldn't have started much worse with Scobee missing four of his first 10 attempts and eventually being cut after just four games in Pittsburgh. Now he lands in New Orleans where he'll have the benefit of kicking indoors in more than half of his games. While this year's Saints offense might not compare to the attack the Steelers had last season, it should be good enough to put Scobee in position to be successful. But after his flop in 2015, it would be prudent for fantasy enthusiasts to see if he can be a little more consistent.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
What do fantasy managers and the Miami Dolphins have in common? Neither got much from Andrew Franks in 2015. The first-year kicker attempted just 16 field goals -- tied for the fewest among players who appeared in 16 games. Some of that is owed to a sluggish Dolphins attack that ranked 27th in total offense. That's a problem that new head coach Adam Gase hopes to fix this season. Until further notice, there's no reason to consider Franks in most leagues.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
A nickname can buy you a lot of wiggle room, apparently. Greg Zuerlein drew the moniker "Legatron" as a rookie after attempting 13 kicks from 50-yards or more. He had another strong season in 2013, but his field goals made declined in each of the following two years. The fall-off culminated in Zuerlein only making 66.7 percent of his field goals in 2015. Odds are, he won't be a draft day consideration for you this year, either.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
For the past few years, Folk has been on the fringes of the top 10 among kickers. That changed last season when a quad injury limited the veteran to just eight games. That turned out to be a bigger disappointment once we realized that the Jets had fielded one of their most potent offenses in years. With plenty of time to get healthy, Folk should be back for his seventh season with a Gang Green attack hoping to build off last season's success. If all goes according to plan, Folk should once again be worth a look at the tail end of drafts or immediately off the waiver wire.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
During his career, Novak has been about as middle-of-the-road as kickers come. He's never been known for a big leg (his career long is 53) and isn't the most accurate (82.1 career FG percentage). Last year was made even worse by the fact that the Texans offense sputtered for long stretches. Unless things get significantly better this season, it will likely be more of the same for Novak ... which means fantasy managers should look elsewhere.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
More sizzle than substance, we know Sebastian Janikowski can bang a 60-yard kick at any notice due to his abnormally strong leg. However, we also know that after a three-year stretch of top-12 finishes, he has not scored inside the top-20 from 2013 to 2015. Even as the Raiders offense improved this season, and Janikowski hit the most extra points (38) he tried since 2010, he finished as the 21st-highest scoring kicker in fantasy. There's nothing to see here, unless you're mining the waiver wire mid-season.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............13
Ryan Succop is now on his second NFL team after flaming out with the Chiefs. There still was not much to see with him, as he scored over seven fantasy points just one time all season. Succop actually had his most accurate season in 2015, making 87.5 percent of his field goals, but he attempted just 16 kicks all year. If the Titans offense takes another step forward with Marcus Mariota in his second season, perhaps Succop could hold a bit more value.