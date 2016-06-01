2016 fantasy football profiles (K 16-30)

Scobee's 2015 season was the stuff of kicker nightmares. The Steelers made a trade for him after Shaun Suisham tore his ACL in the preseason. Things couldn't have started much worse with Scobee missing four of his first 10 attempts and eventually being cut after just four games in Pittsburgh. Now he lands in New Orleans where he'll have the benefit of kicking indoors in more than half of his games. While this year's Saints offense might not compare to the attack the Steelers had last season, it should be good enough to put Scobee in position to be successful. But after his flop in 2015, it would be prudent for fantasy enthusiasts to see if he can be a little more consistent.