2016 fantasy football profiles (DEF 1-12)

After scoring 11 defensive and special teams touchdowns in 2014, no one expected the Eagles to repeat that insane total. However, their seven scores in 2015 should be considered a win, and one of the main reasons why this stop unit finished as the 13th-highest scoring defense on the year. While defensive touchdowns will remain extremely volatile, what could help this unit remain one of the best in fantasy is the arrival of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Schwartz is known for being able to put constant pressure on quarterbacks, which can benefit all aspects of the defense fantasy-wise. When he was defensive coordinator of the Bills in 2014 (his most recent job), that team finished first in sacks (54) and third in fantasy scoring. While this Eagles front seven isn't as talented as that Buffalo unit, they're good enough to make the Eagles D/ST worthy of a look as a fringe starting defense in 2016.