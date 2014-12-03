2015 top 10 NFL free agents: Who could be on market?

10. Randall Cobb, Packers wide receiver: Cobb has more value to the Packers than to any other team because he is Aaron Rodgers' security blanket on broken and improvised plays. Per Pro Football Focus, the NFL's best quarterback-to-wide receiver passer rating this season is Rodgers-to-Cobb at 143.6 (not bad for a receiver who was deemed too small for the Bears to draft). The second-best? Rodgers-to-Jordy Nelson at 125.1. We expect the Packers to try to hammer out a long-term deal with Cobb prior to the start of free agency.