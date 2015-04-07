2015 Roster Reset: Division-by-division breakdown

As the dust begins to settle from free agency, Around The NFL takes a look at how teams from each division have improved.
The Philadelphia Eagles swiped DeMarco Murray away from the Dallas Cowboys. Does that leave the NFC East open for the taking? And what about the New York Giants and Washington Redskins? Chris Wesseling explores. Read
After the Detroit Lions lost Ndamukong Suh, can anybody challenge the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North? Can Teddy Bridgewater lead the Vikings to the postseason? What do we make of the Chicago Bears in Year 1 of the John Fox Era? Marc Sessler explores. Read
The Seattle Seahawks remain the NFC West's unquestioned powerhouse, but what's happened to their rival? Have Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers fallen to the division cellar after the rise of the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams? Read
Will the New Orleans Saints sit on top of the NFC South next season? Or will the reloaded Atlanta Falcons take the reins from the Carolina Panthers? That, and what can we expect from the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in 2015. Read
The Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to lead the NFC in 2015 with their respective superstar signal-callers. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the conference's best rosters. Read
The New England Patriots have the throne in the AFC East. But do the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets have the tools to overtake the reigning Super Bowl champs? Kevin Patra takes a look. Read
The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans were all aggressive during free agency, but was it enough to compete with Andrew Luck and Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South? Read
Can the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals all return to the playoffs? With no clear favorite in the AFC North, the offseason presents a shot for one team to emerge -- maybe even the Cleveland Browns. Read
Will Peyton Manning send the Denver Broncos to the playoffs? Is a trade on the horizon for San Diego Chargers QB Philip Rivers? What can we expect from the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders? Chris Wesseling breaks down the wild AFC West. Read
Did offseason moves set up the Indianapolis Colts to supplant the New England Patriots and become Super Bowl contenders? Conor Orr recaps the AFC's offseason moves. Read