2015 Roster Reset: Division-by-division breakdown

Published: Apr 07, 2015 at 03:05 AM

As the dust begins to settle from free agency, Around The NFL takes a look at how teams from each division have improved.

NFC East: Are Eagles back on top?

The Philadelphia Eagles swiped DeMarco Murray away from the Dallas Cowboys. Does that leave the NFC East open for the taking? And what about the New York Giants and Washington Redskins? Chris Wesseling explores. Read

NFC North: What now for Lions?

After the Detroit Lions lost Ndamukong Suh, can anybody challenge the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North? Can Teddy Bridgewater lead the Vikings to the postseason? What do we make of the Chicago Bears in Year 1 of the John Fox Era? Marc Sessler explores. Read

NFC West: Are Niners in the cellar?

The Seattle Seahawks remain the NFC West's unquestioned powerhouse, but what's happened to their rival? Have Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers fallen to the division cellar after the rise of the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams? Read

NFC South: Saints, Falcons ready to re-emerge

Will the New Orleans Saints sit on top of the NFC South next season? Or will the reloaded Atlanta Falcons take the reins from the Carolina Panthers? That, and what can we expect from the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in 2015. Read

Who has the best roster in the NFC?

The Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to lead the NFC in 2015 with their respective superstar signal-callers. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the conference's best rosters. Read

AFC East: Can anyone catch the Pats?

The New England Patriots have the throne in the AFC East. But do the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets have the tools to overtake the reigning Super Bowl champs? Kevin Patra takes a look. Read

AFC South: Who can challenge the Colts?

The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans were all aggressive during free agency, but was it enough to compete with Andrew Luck and Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South? Read

AFC North: Division remains a dogfight

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals all return to the playoffs? With no clear favorite in the AFC North, the offseason presents a shot for one team to emerge -- maybe even the Cleveland Browns. Read

AFC West: Broncos still class of division

Will Peyton Manning send the Denver Broncos to the playoffs? Is a trade on the horizon for San Diego Chargers QB Philip Rivers? What can we expect from the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders? Chris Wesseling breaks down the wild AFC West. Read

Patriots, Colts remain AFC heavyweights

Did offseason moves set up the Indianapolis Colts to supplant the New England Patriots and become Super Bowl contenders? Conor Orr recaps the AFC's offseason moves. Read

