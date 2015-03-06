2015 NFL free agency primer: Biggest needs for each NFC team

Initially had quarterback as an area of need -- but, yeah, had to swap that out for running back on Tuesday night. And honestly, if the Eagles are to add a passer of substance, it'll be through the draft anyway. Will they deal up to get former Chip Kelly pupil Marcus Mariota? Who knows, but if another team signs Jeremy Maclin, the Eagles will certainly need to find another wideout somewhere. Speaking of wideouts, who exactly is covering them in Philadelphia these days?