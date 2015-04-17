2015 NFL Draft: How will playoff teams approach first round?

The Packers are in a weird spot here. Inside linebacker jumps out as a pressing need, and at No. 30, they could have their pick of the litter at that position. But there's no star power at ILB in this draft. Perryman is my highest-rated guy at the position, but taking him in the first round feels a little too aggressive, especially when there isn't a huge gap between the Miami product and the other top ILB prospects. Best player available's obviously an option, but for the purposes of this exercise, let's explore how the Pack could address a need on the second level of the defense. Green Bay's best move could be trading out of the first round and then looking to address the position in Round 2. If Perryman's still there, great -- if not, the Pack can happily scoop up UCLA's Eric Kendricks or TCU's Paul Dawson. I put "not applicable" in the trade-up category because, as I said, Green Bay is likely to have every ILB option available at No. 30. There just isn't much reason to trade up, while trading down would make a ton of sense.