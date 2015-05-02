2015 NFL Draft: Falcons, Jets among teams that got faster

The Falcons are revamping their roster under new head coach Dan Quinn. The team added explosive athletes on both sides of the ball to enable them to attack opponents on the edges. Vic Beasley is the most dynamic pass rusher off the edge in this year's class, and the team added a pair of fleet-footed defensive backs in Jalen Collins and Akeem King to cover him up in the backend. Offensively, the Falcons nabbed an electric runner in Tevin Coleman and selected the ultra-quick Justin Hardy to wreak havoc from the slot.