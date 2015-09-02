2015 NFL award predictions: MVP, Rookie of the Year and more

Gil Brandt: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers. The fact that Rodgers completes 67.45 percent of his passes at home -- outdoors at Lambeau Field -- is nearly unbelievable. He overcame a calf injury to lift the Packers to the NFC title game last season, and he'll overcome the loss of top receiver Jordy Nelson to an ACL tear this season. Rodgers is so good, he could be successful even if his receiver depth chart were filled with names from the list of analysts on this page.