2015 MVP: Cam Newton a unanimous pick among NFL Media analysts

Including the playoffs, Cam Newton has accounted for 50 total touchdowns (38 passing and 12 rushing). And to the devastating weapon that his mobility provides, he has added an ability to throw accurately from the pocket, including downfield.

Newton basically did what people thought he couldn't do: He made the people around him better. ... he was the best player in the NFL this season. Cam Newton has played outrageous all season long. Leading up to the Super Bowl, he's combined for 50 touchdowns -- only nine other players in NFL history have been able to do that (seven of those players won the regular-season MVP). Just imagine the wild results if Cam Newton had Kelvin Benjamin on the field just once this year. There's nothing to debate here.

Cam's improved in all phases of the game. He posted a career-high 99.4 passer rating, up from 82.1 last season. He threw for a career-high 35 touchdowns, up from 18 last year. The Carolina offense scored 500 points, up from 339 last year. Cam Newton had 45 total touchdowns during the regular season. Cam Newton is the obvious choice. Next question.

Actually, before we go, I happened to notice how similar Newton's 2015 numbers are to another MVP quarterback:

**Steve Young in '94:** 35 TD, 10 INT, 112.8 passer rating, 5.1 yards per rush, 7 rush TD.

**Cam Newton in '15:** 35 TD, 10 INT, 99.2 passer rating, 4.8 yards per rush, 10 rush TD.