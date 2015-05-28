2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (WR 33-48)

Crabtree has struggled to come close to duplicating his breakout season of 2012. After an injury forced him to miss the majority of 2013, there were big expectations for the Niners wideout in 2014. He came far from meeting those expectations. Injuries limited Crabtree to just 11 games and he scored just four touchdowns. Now, he moves across the bay and will ostensibly open training camp as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver -- although Amari Cooper could have something to say about that. Entering his seventh season, Crabtree hasn't shown the ability to be a team's No. 1 option, but will struggle to be drafted as anything more than a third or fourth option in most fantasy leagues.