2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (WR 33-48)

WR RANKINGS 49-64
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............5
Decker's first season with Geno Smith and the Jets offense went about as expected. Namely, it was much less productive than the previous campaigns spent under the protective wings of Peyton Manning. That said, Decker still retained value as a third receiving option in most fantasy formats. Now that Brandon Marshall is settling into the Jets' hangar, Decker is likely to remain slotted as a high-end WR3 option in most formats.
Auction...............$15
Bye Week.............10
Last season was one to forget for Allen. After an impressive rookie season, the second-year wideout took a major step back in a 2014 campaign that was a monstrous struggle. This season, Allen will contend with Antonio Gates and Malcom Floyd for targets in an offense that has gotten another year older. There is a realistic chance that Allen can bounce back in 2015, but he's likely to remain on the board into the middle rounds as cautious fantasy managers stay away.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............5
Parker joins a revamped Dolphins passing game that looks to improve in Bill Lazor's aerial attack. While the former Louisville star won't be expected to carry the receiving corps, he could slot in with a group that includes last year's breakout star Jarvis Landry and the newly-acquired Kenny Stills. Parker might be an up-and-down option as he learns the ropes in the NFL, but his athletic ability makes him a prime candidate to surprise plenty of fantasy enthusiasts this season.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............9
Perriman is the heir apparent to the spot vacated by Torrey Smith (49ers) and will have the luxury of learning under wily veteran Steve Smith. The rookie is an unquestioned speed burner who could find himself on the end of more than one Joe Flacco deep throw. Yet, it makes sense not to overrate a young pass-catcher who was knocked by scouts for inconsistent hands and could have issues adjusting to dealing with NFL defenses for the first few weeks of the season.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............6
Crabtree has struggled to come close to duplicating his breakout season of 2012. After an injury forced him to miss the majority of 2013, there were big expectations for the Niners wideout in 2014. He came far from meeting those expectations. Injuries limited Crabtree to just 11 games and he scored just four touchdowns. Now, he moves across the bay and will ostensibly open training camp as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver -- although Amari Cooper could have something to say about that. Entering his seventh season, Crabtree hasn't shown the ability to be a team's No. 1 option, but will struggle to be drafted as anything more than a third or fourth option in most fantasy leagues.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............9
2014 was another subpar season for Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals veteran failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season and tallied just two touchdowns during the campaign. His days as an elite fantasy receiver are certainly done, but there's reason to be optimistic that Fitzgerald can have a bit of a renaissance if Carson Palmer can stay healthy and bring some stability to the quarterback position. Fitz will certainly have to compete with Michael Floyd and John Brown for targets, but the veteran could find a way to have a productive season nonetheless.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............4
The good news for Wright in 2014 was that his touchdowns were up notably from his 2013 total. The bad news is that his targets, receptions and yardage all took a serious nosedive. Playing in the league's 30th-ranked offense is going to have a negative impact on anyone's fantasy value -- not even Charlie "Clipboard Jesus" Whitehurst could resurrect Wright's numbers last season. This season brings a new set of question marks as the Titans offense adds a new dynamic with rookie Marcus Mariota taking over under center and talented but troubled receiver Dorial Green-Beckham joining the roster. Nonetheless the bulk of the throws should still go in Wright's direction.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............5
While we all waited impatiently for Cordarrelle Patterson to step up his game, Johnson appeared from seemingly nowhere to become one of Teddy Bridgewater's favorite targets in the latter part of the season. Now, we're left waiting to see what the youngster can do for an encore. Even though Patterson is still on the roster, Johnson's biggest challenger for targets could be the newly-acquired Mike Wallace. But with Johnson's ability as a deep threat and big-play option, it's hard to imagine that he'll be completely shut out of the Vikings passing game.
Auction...............$8
Bye Week.............6
For the fourth consecutive season -- and sixth time in the last seven -- Jackson topped 1,000 receiving yards. And for the umpteenth time in his career, he was viewed as a lackluster fantasy football option. The issue for Jackson has never been his overall production, it's been his inconsistency. In 2014, that inconsistency showed up in the form of just two double-digit fantasy point outings and just two receiving touchdowns. Jackson's value will be hurt further by last season's emergence of rookie Mike Evans. With Jameis Winston now under center in Tampa, there could be more growing pains as the new signal caller learns the offense and builds a rapport with his new group of wideouts.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............10
Just when we think Boldin has nothing left, he surprises us yet again. The veteran receiver followed up a nice 2013 with similar production in 2014. The downside is that the inconsistency with Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers passing game makes Boldin a risk-reward option once again in 2015. He's likely to be San Francisco's top receiving option, but it's questionable as to whether he can post a third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Then again, we've said that before.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
A.J. Green spent much of the early season at less than 100 percent for the Bengals. That put added pressure on Mohamed Sanu to step up in his absence -- something he did with mild success. The reality is that while Sanu is a nice complementary piece, he's no replacement for a player like Green on the field or in fantasy football. As long as Cincinnati has its top playmaking pass-catcher in the lineup, Sanu is a nice flex option for fantasy enthusiasts. Anything more than that would be a reach.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
Bowe has been the poster child for disappoiting, underachieving fantasy receivers. Some of that was due to a Chiefs offense that rarely threw the ball downfield. He'll now have a chance to prove that it was the scheme -- and not the player -- that was the issue as a member of the Browns. The only concern is that Cleveland has quarterback issues with Josh McCown and Johnny Manziel expected to compete for the gig. There is no expectation that Bowe will ever approach his monstrous 2010 campaign, but hopefully a change of scenery can provide a shot in the arm to the veteran's production.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Agholor should have every opportunity to see the field right away as the Eagles top pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. But as with many rookie wideouts, there will be a learning curve before you can expect big production from him. What will certainly help Agholor's prospect will be Jeremy Maclin's departure -- and the 143 targets he leaves behind -- as well as an offensive scheme that has been one of the league's most dynamic for the past couple of seasons. Agholor will likely be a lower-round pick but has sleeper potential.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Woods had deep sleeper potential last season and at times the second-year receiver looked like he was ready to break out. The season began slowly as EJ Manuel struggled before eventually being benched. Certainly things got better with Kyle Orton under center, but the Bills passing game sputtered. It would be an upset if Manuel was Buffalo's starting quarterback in 2015, but who eventually wins the job will have an impact on Woods' fantasy value. Entering his third season, the USC product is once again on the breakout radar.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Robinson was among a trio of Jaguars wide receivers to make an impact in 2014 and even though his numbers weren't eye-popping, he was starting to pick things up when a broken foot ended his season. As the Jaguars young offense continues to develop, it's reasonable to expect that Robinson will progress on the field. He'll be worth taking a chance on in the later rounds of the draft, but at this point there's little reason to consider Robinson (or his mates) as more than a fourth option.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
From a yardage standpoint, Mike Wallace's stay in Miami wasn't what people would have expected. However, his 10 touchdowns in 2014 helped boost what would have been an otherwise moribund fantasy season. Now, Wallace will need to build a rapport with Teddy Bridgewater in Minnesota while fending off Charles Johnson and Cordarrelle Patterson for targets. The veteran gives the Vikings another deep threat, but will he make enough plays to warrant being a consistent fantasy starter? It's a risk worth taking if you're only considering Wallace as a fourth or fifth option.
