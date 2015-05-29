2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (WR 1-16)

Cooks fired out of the gate in 2014 and looked to be one of the rookie wideouts that everyone would be takling about at the season's end. That is, until a broken thumb ended his season prematurely. This year, Cooks is back and should be a large part of New Orleans' revamped offense. Jimmy Graham (Seahawks) is gone and Marques Colston is far from the player he once was. That makes Cooks the No. 1 receiver almost by default. That's not to slight his talent, though, as this kid can play. The Saints should find a number of creative ways to get the football into his hands this season. Hopefully he picks up where he left off last year and fulfills the potential everyone saw in him.