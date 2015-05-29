2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (TE 1-15)

Graham finished third in fantasy points among tight ends last season, but he scored 72.6 fewer points than he did in 2013 and was one of the bigger disappointments of 2014. That's because as a top-10 pick in many leagues, Graham's 144.9 points were less than any of the other members of the top 10 overall selections based on average draft position (he even had two games where he finished with zero catches). Now, things will look a lot different for Graham in 2015, as he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks where he immediately becomes the No. 1 target of Russell Wilson. Graham remains the No. 2 tight end option in fantasy, but there's a wider margin between him and Gronk than in years past. Graham is leaving one of the pass-happiest attacks in the NFL and joining one of the run-heaviest, which will cut into his targets. He should still do tons of damage in the red zone, but he'll likely be hard-pressed to hit the nearly 89 receptions and 1,099 yards he'd averaged over the last four years.