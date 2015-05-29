2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 17-32)

McFadden is going to carry a lot of risk headed into the 2015 (as he has in most years), especially since he has been dogged by an injured hamstring this offseason. However, those who end up drafting McFadden will have been enticed by the potential reward. His situation is very similar to that of DeMarco Murray headed into the 2014 season. Many were skeptical Murray could be healthy enough to be the lead back the Cowboys always envisioned, but he became suddenly durable behind the best offensive line in football. McFadden also has those same concerns, but he has the talent to make the most of it. He might not match Murray's touch total from last year, but he's going to be better than you think. He's one of the highest risk-reward options in the RB2 to RB3 range, but he'll still have to compete with Joseph Randle (and stay healthy) to earn more opportunities.