2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 1-16)

McCoy being dealt to the Bills was one of the most stunning developments of the 2015 offseason. But there is a chance McCoy could be even better for fantasy managers this year. Rex Ryan is expected to run the ball extensively, and McCoy could end up with the most touches of any running back this season. That would be a departure from the way he was used in Philly, as McCoy could often get lost in the shuffle with the way Eagles coach Chip Kelly used him. And that's a polite way of putting it. Expect a bounce-back from McCoy in 2015, making him once again worthy of a first-round pick -- even if it is a little later in the round.