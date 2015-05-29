2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (QB 1-20)

Have we witnessed the final act in Manning's remarkable career? That remains to be seen, but since the Sherrif has decided to lace 'em up for one more ride, he'll once again be one of the top fantasy options at quarterback. Even though his arm isn't as strong as it once was, Manning and his high-powered offense can dominate for Denver (and fantasy owners) through the first dozen weeks or so. Owners who draft Manning would be wise to roster a talented second option as well, in case the five-time MVP suffers a late-season fade again. It seems new head coach Gary Kubiak could try to help Manning's strength down the stretch with a more run-oriented approach early on, but that remains to be seen. Over the final month of the 2014 season, 26 other quarterbacks scored more fantasy points than Manning. That's not a stat to pin your fantasy championship hopes on this year, so be sure to back up Manning if you draft him.