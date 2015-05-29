2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (LB 1-16)

When he's on the field, Sean Lee is a game-changing defensive force for the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, the number of times Lee has been on the field in recent years have been few and far between. A slew of serious injuries (most recently a torn ACL during training camp last summer) have limited Lee to appearing in just 17 of a possible 48 games over the last three years. Since Lee's injury happened last summer, he should be able to hit the ground running this year and look to reclaim his spot as the leader of the Dallas defense. When he's able to start a full season, Lee is an IDP force, but his recent rash of injuries cannot be ignored. He's a risky bet as a starting linebacker, but has the talent to launch back up to the top of the scoring charts for his position.