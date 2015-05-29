2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (DL 1-16)

Griffen turned fantasy heads when he jumped all the way up to a third-place finish in fantasy scoring last season, but Vikings fans will tell you this was bound to happen sooner rather than later. Griffen had been slowly making more and more big plays for the team, and in 2014 it all came together for the former USC product under the guidance of head coach Mike Zimmer. Griffen was always consistent and a superstar at times in 2014, notching at least one sack in nine games, while posting seven or more fantasy points five times. The Vikings defensive unit seems to be one on the rise under Zimmer and defensive coordinator George Edwards, so Griffen will be a name worth calling as a starting IDP defensive lineman. He can likely be grabbed a little later and could far exceed his draft stock.