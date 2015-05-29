2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEF 1-16)

No elite defense will be more in need of a fresh start than the 49ers. Though they put together decent numbers in terms of yards allowed (fifth) and takeaways (tied for fourth), last year's performance left a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective. Consider that they averaged 167 fantasy points from 2011-2013 and just 125 in 2014. But things are looking up for San Francisco after accumulating the most games missed due to injury. Newly promoted head coach Jim Tomsula will finally have the services of NaVorro Bowman and Glenn Dorsey among the seven defenders who ended 2014 on injured reserve. If Aldon Smith can return to form after a rocky season off the field and the team can find suitable replacements for the now-retired Patrick Willis, Chris Borland and Justin Smith, expect the Niners to improve upon their lowest sack total (36) and most points per game allowed (21.3) since 2010.