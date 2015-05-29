2015 fantasy football draft kit: Sleepers

I was at the gym the other day. And yes, I realize this is a dangerous way to open a sleepers column. It gives off one of those, "Hey look at me" vibes you get from people who flood their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts with photos of themselves working out. I mean, what a coincidence that there just happened to be a cameraman at your local gym who took a photo at the exact same time you worked the ropes! How fortunate for us. Or maybe you were shopping with your shirt off recently, and somebody just happened to capture the magic.