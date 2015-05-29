2015 fantasy football draft kit: Players to avoid

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Yes, I know that the Eagles were the top scoring fantasy defense last season. But go back and look at just how they got to the top of the charts. They did it, in part, by scoring 11 touchdowns -- far and away the most by any unit in the NFL. But touchdowns are fickle beasts and it's hard to count on that kind of production again this year. In reality, the Eagles were a pretty poor defensive unit and allowed the sixth-most yards last season. The Birds are likely to get grounded this season.