2015 fantasy bye week replacements: Quarterbacks

NFL players and coaches are known to take things "one game at a time." Good thing you're not an NFL player or coach. Part of being a successful fantasy manager is being able to take a big picture view of your roster and the schedule ahead. That means making contingency plans when your key players have bye weeks. To that end, we've compiled a list of some of the players with favorable matchups during the various bye weeks.
A couple of things to note: these are based on last season's fantasy points against (FPA) totals and include only players that might be around in the later rounds of fantasy drafts or on the waiver wire. Don't expect to see Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck or Russell Wilson here.
