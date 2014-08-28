2014 NFC playoff predictions: Trends emerge in division races

Charley Casserly: Packers. This is the most competitive division in the NFL now that the Rams have lost Sam Bradford in the NFC West. Minnesota is a QB and some good cornerback play away from the playoffs -- and there is the potential for both of those areas to be better in 2014. Chicago has enough offense to win the division and -- on paper -- is better on defense. Detroit is the sleeper. The Lions have the pieces to form a top-five offense, but their secondary remains an issue (especially at the CB position). Since the Pack have Aaron Rodgers under center, though, I'll roll with them.