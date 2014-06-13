2014 fantasy football profiles and projections (DBs 16-30)

DL RANKINGS 1-15![](http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball/story/0ap2000000345372/article/2014-fantasy-football-profiles-and-projections-dl-115)
Auction...............$4
Bye Week.............6
After enduring a year where he was injured and wasn't ultimately happy in Buffalo, Byrd made waves in free agency when he signed with the New Orleans Saints. Byrd now finds himself as a crucial piece on a championship-caliber roster after years of toiling on a team constantly in rebuilding mode. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will likely be employing Byrd as the safety net in his scheme while he concocts exotic blitzes and pressure packages. This should free Byrd up to close down on receivers and make both interceptions and tackles, as he has one of the fastest closing speeds in the NFL. Byrd might not acquire the stats to be an elite IDP defensive back, but that doesn't mean he won't consistently produce for fantasy teams. If he's able to notch a couple of big plays as well, like an interception return for a touchdown or two, his value will be that much greater. Target him as a low-end DB1 this season.
Auction...............$4
Bye Week.............5
It's been awhile since Branch was a top-flight IDP commodity at the defensive back position. Four years to be exact, as the last time Branch sniffed the top-10 in fantasy scoring was 2010, when his 115.42 fantasy points were the 11th most at his position. That was then, and this is now. Now, Branch is coming off a broken fibula that cost him almost the entire 2013 season, but should be fully healthy as he assumes a vital role in the backend of the Raiders' defense. Charles Woodson certainly isn't getting any younger, and at just 27 years old, Branch will soon be running the Raiders' defense for good. The Raiders have added a number of new pieces to their front seven, including Justin Tuck, Lamar Woodley and first-round draft pick Khalil Mack. If those three can help cause opposing quarterbacks more distress, there should be plenty of opportunities coming Branch's way. Target him as a high-end No. 2 option with a fair amount of upside.
Auction...............$4
Bye Week.............4
Chancellor is built like a linebacker but has the speed of a cornerback, which is precisely why he's one of the hardest (and cleanest) hitting safeties in the NFL. Chancellor is coming off his third straight top-25 fantasy scoring finish among defensive backs, and of course, a Super Bowl win. Chancellor is one of the enforcer of the "Legion of Boom," as the defense relies on his speed an instincts to wreak havoc in their single high safety looks, while Earl Thomas holds down the backend. Nothing should be changing for Chancellor aside from a new face or two to replace the departed Walter Thurmond and Brandon Browner, but that won't impact Chancellor's value. He's a solid No. 2 defensive back who wouldn't surprise anyone if he finished in the top-10 fantasy scorers for his position in 2014.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............9
Moore turned in about as good of a fantasy season as one would have expected coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2012, even though the Falcons' season as a whole left a lot to be desired. Moore consistently found ways to fill the stat sheet week after week, whether it was from sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries. He improved his tackle numbers as well, and has now established himself as a reliable starter in IDP leagues. Moore scored at least five fantasy points 10 times last season, which makes him about as stable of a contributor as you can find in the middle of the defensive back herd. Just don't expect him to put up top-five fantasy numbers, especially as the Falcons overhaul a defense desperately in need of some new talent.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............9
Tillman's quest for a three-peat as the top scoring defensive back in fantasy football was derailed last season by a right triceps tear he suffered in Week 10. Even before that, however, the superstar cornerback's numbers weren't quite on par with his usual outrageous production. Whether that was a product of his age finally catching up to him (he's 33) or just the Bears' abysmal defense last season remains to be seen. Still, the veteran is a turnover-producing machine, and will still find ways to fill up the stat sheets in 2014, whether the rest of the Chicago defense shows up or not. Grab Tillman as a safe backup defensive back for fantasy this fall.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............10
It's clear the higher ups in Washington are content with Hall's production, as they struck a contract with the rangy veteran to keep him in the burgundy and gold for up to four more years. Fantasy owners should take note, too, because while Hall notched his first top-five fantasy finish since 2010, he hasn't finished outside the top 25 since 2009. His ultimate value might come down to whether or not he finds the end zone again, as his two top-five finishes were highlighted by interceptions returned for touchdowns. Nevertheless, Hall should still be one of the earlier defensive backs off the board in IDP drafts. He is one of the more consistent fantasy producers in coverage, notching at least 13 passes defended and three interceptions for four straight years.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............4
The "Honey Badger" was in serious contention for the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year award before he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14. Mathieu could have a long-road back to recovery, but these injuries are not what they once were. When he does return to the starting lineup, Mathieu will be joining a top defense from last season that only got better in free agency by adding Antonio Cromartie to the already stacked secondary. Mathieu proved last season his knack for big plays in college could transition to the pros, as he had his hand in three turnovers and a number of drive-haulting tackles. Assuming there are no setbacks during his recovery, Mathieu should build upong his rookie success and verge on becoming a statistical monster in fantasy football. For now, he can likely be grabbed as one of the top backup defensive backs but could easily end up a top-10 fantasy scorerat his position. Track his recovery, and be prepared to draft him accordingly.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............10
Swearinger has two things going in his favor already in 2014: Romeo Crennel's 3-4 scheme and a move back to free safety, his natural position. Swearinger performed admirably in his rookie season while playing mostly in a new position last season. In Year 2, Swearinger figures to be a much more potent contributor within Crennel's varied looks. He also has the benefit of a proven veteran alongside him in the defensive backfield, as the Texans signed Chris Clemons in free agency. Swearinger might be a year away from a true fantasy breakout, but it's better to be a year early on fantasy prospects than a year late. Target the Clemson product as a No. 2 defensive back with upside.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............9
Williams has become a versatile playmaker in the Bills' secondary, and he'll be relied upon to be a key contributor now that Jairus Byrd has flown the coop down south to New Orleans. The Bills have shown faith in Williams, who has played more (and better) with passing seasons, as they signed him to a four-year, $26 million extension last season. While Williams' numbers weren't eye-popping from a year ago, he will be entrenched as a starter from Week 1 onward and will have every opportunity to build up an impressive resume. He is a rock solid option as a No. 2 defensive back heading into 2014.
Auction...............$3
Bye Week.............8
Brown appeared poised for a breakout season heading into 2013, until a preseason injury took the season away from him. Now, Brown will be once again lining up alongside Antrel Rolle to form what the Giants hope is a potent backend combo. Brown registered eight interceptions in 2012 while filling in for Kenny Phillips, and he'll look to continue that playmaking trend in 2014. Brown lines up more frequently in the box than Rolle, per defensive coordinator Perry Fewell's scheme, so he's a safe bet to accumulate a fair amount of tackles as well. Look for Brown in the later rounds as a defensive back who could surprise in fantasy this fall.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............9
Searcy was used mostly as a rotational safety last season, frequently called upon to blitz. So far this offseason, however, Searcy has seen all of the first-team reps alongside Aaron Williams at the back of the Bills defense. If Searcy can keep his production up and become a three-down defender, he's an intriguing prospect from an IDP perspective. Searcy would fill a role akin to what made Troy Polamalu a fantasy stud years ago, as he gets more involved in the run game and is called upon to pressure the passer. That being said, Searcy needs to ratchet up his coverage skills or he might be replaced by Duke Williams on passing downs, limiting his overall potential. He's worth a flier as a backup defensive back.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............11
Rex Ryan has a new enforcer in his secondary with Calvin "The Louisville Slugger" Pryor. Pryor earned that moniker during his hard-hitting days roaming the Louisville secondary, where he racked up 175 total tackles over his last two seasons to go with five interceptions. It's almost a guarantee that Ryan and defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman (a former defensive back) will be finding ways to have Pryor make impact plays. Pryor will command a slightly higher price tag in fantasy drafts as he was the top safety taken in the NFL draft, but his upside is big. He's the main rookie defensive back to target in fantasy this fall.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............4
Whitner, a former first-round pick, has now landed with his third NFL team and will be tasked with leading the Browns' young, talented defense into the future under new head coach Mike Pettine. Whitner should be up to the challenge, as he brings both physicality and experience to the backend. Working against Whitner is father time, as the Ohio State product will be entering his ninth season on the gridiron. Still, Whitner has shown no signs of slowing down and should put up solid fantasy numbers once again. Those hoping he'll repeat his second-place finish in 2010 are likely to be disappointed, as that fantastic season appears to have been the exception as opposed to the norm.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............7
The Eagles have had a hole the size of the Atlantic ocean in their secondary since Brian Dawkins left in 2009, and they've struggled to recover. Case in point, they led the league in passing yards allowed last season, surrending 289.8 yards on average to opposing quarterbacks. As the 2014 season approaches, they're hoping newly acquired safety Malcolm Jenkins can help stop the bleeding of yards through their secondary. Jenkins is a versatile playmaker, who can line up all over the field for Philadelphia. That being said, he can't be a savior in the secondary by himself. Jenkins has some value as a rotational or backup defensive back for 2014, but nothing more until results show up for the beleaguered Eagles D.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............10
After eight years wearing the black and yellow, Ryan Clark is trading in those colors for the burgundy and gold once again. Clark played for the Redskins from 2004 to 2005, but wasn't the IDP commodity then as he is now. Clark has notched over 90 fantasy points for three years in a row, accumulating over 100 combined tackles in each of those seasons as well. Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett will be relying on Clark to solidify a leaky Washington defense. Even though he's getting up there in age, Clark should still bring his same fire and tenacity to Washington. He's worth grabbing as a backup defensive back based on his consistent production the last few years.
