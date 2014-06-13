2014 fantasy football profiles and projections (DBs 16-30)

The "Honey Badger" was in serious contention for the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year award before he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14. Mathieu could have a long-road back to recovery, but these injuries are not what they once were. When he does return to the starting lineup, Mathieu will be joining a top defense from last season that only got better in free agency by adding Antonio Cromartie to the already stacked secondary. Mathieu proved last season his knack for big plays in college could transition to the pros, as he had his hand in three turnovers and a number of drive-haulting tackles. Assuming there are no setbacks during his recovery, Mathieu should build upong his rookie success and verge on becoming a statistical monster in fantasy football. For now, he can likely be grabbed as one of the top backup defensive backs but could easily end up a top-10 fantasy scorerat his position. Track his recovery, and be prepared to draft him accordingly.