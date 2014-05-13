2014 fantasy football profiles and projections (DB 1-15)

Vaccaro's impressive rookie season was slightly diminished by an ankle injury that cost him playing time late in the season. Nevertheless, the talented safety out of Texas is poised for a breakout fantasy season in Year 2 under defensive coordinator Rob Ryan. Vaccaro roamed the field as a rookie, but the arrival of Jairus Byrd will allow Ryan to give Vaccaro a more defined role. Vaccaro handled numerous positions as a rookie, but if he's able to focus his attention and effort on a more specified role, the fantasy impact could be big. It remains to be seen what exactly that role will be, but it's very likely Vaccaro could be playing in the box more as Byrd is one of the few safeties capable of covering the whole field from as a single-high safety position. Whatever Ryan has in store for Vaccaro, fantasy players should be buying it. Target Vaccaro as a high-end No. 2 defensive back with a mountain of upside.