2014 fantasy deep sleepers

In every draft someone will get a hankering. Usually it's in the late rounds, but one owner or another makes a pick that leaves everyone in the room scratching their heads. Maybe they like that player's name. Or it's something about the depth chart situation. Whatever it is, there's just a feeling that one player or another could surprise a lot of folks over the course of the season. We call that a deep sleeper. So in the spirit of finding needles in haystacks, we have our list of players who could come from nowhere to open eyes in 2014.