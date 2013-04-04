The NFL's slate of 11 nationally televised preseason games will feature the entire 2012 playoff field, one of the highlights of the 65-game 2013 NFL preseason schedule announced Thursday.
The 2013 preseason will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 4 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET) in Canton, Ohio, when the Dallas Cowboys face the Miami Dolphins in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens will be showcased on national TV when the club faces the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 22 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET) at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here is a team-by-team look at the 2013 preseason schedule (Hall of Fame Game -- Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio; Week 1 -- Aug. 8-11; Week 2 -- Aug. 15-19; Week 3 -- Aug. 22-25; Week 4 -- Aug. 29-30; All times Eastern.):