2013 NFL Draft to hold moment of silence for tragedies

Published: Apr 24, 2013 at 07:45 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL will hold a moment of silence at Thursday's draft for the victims of the Boston Marathon attacks and Texas fertilizer plant explosion.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a pre-draft event Wednesday that the league would recognize the two tragedies that took place last week. The three-day draft begins Thursday night with the first round.

The NFL said Tuesday that it was increasing security at the draft after the Boston bombings. There will be about 20 percent more security personnel and increased K-9 explosive detective teams on site. All attendees, including players, will be subject to screenings, including use of metal detectors and pat-downs, and searches of personal property.

