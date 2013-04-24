2013 NFL Draft prospects visit 'NFL AM' on Wednesday

Published: Apr 23, 2013 at 08:31 PM

Get pumped for Thursday's 2013 NFL Draft as more than a half-dozen first-round prospects join today's "NFL AM" live from New York beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. It's a veritable who's who of future NFL stars, as Eric Davis and Nate Burleson interview Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher, Lane Johnson, Barkevious Mingo, Ziggy Ansah, Dion Jordan, Sharrif Floyd, Tavon Austin, Cordarrelle Patterson, Chance Warmack, Dee Milliner, Xavier Rhodes and more. Plus all the latest news from around the NFL.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» Don't miss "The Rich Eisen Draft Special" tonight at 9 p.m. ET as Rich sits down with headliners from the NFL and Hollywood, including Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Giant Michael Strahan, to celebrate Draft Week in New York City. And stay in the draft mood with NFL Network's "Game Changers -- 2013 Quarterbacks" at 9:30 p.m. ET as Steve Mariucci and Kurt Warner run drills with the top quarterbacks prospects of the 2013 NFL Draft, including Matt Barkley, Geno Smith and Mike Glennon.

» Mike Mayock unveils his final board in a prime-time special: "Mayock's 2013 Mock Draft" at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has all the last-minute buzz on potential draft-day trades.

» Legendary former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt presents his final Hot 100, then adds 25 more, while former NFL scout Bucky Brooks presents his final mock draft.

» First-round mocks are fun, but they only tell 1/7 of the story. Josh Norris tackles the challenge of predicting all seven rounds.

» Jeff Darlington on the high-stakes business of drafting NFL quarterbacks.

» NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst draft picks of all time for each of the 32 teams. Today we'll look at the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

» NFL Evolution.com reports on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's plans for HGH testing, youth football and player health and safety.

» NFL Network soon will unveil its Top 100 players of 2013, as voted on by the players. In the meantime, have your say with Fan's Choice voting.

