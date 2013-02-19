2013 NFL Draft: Manti Te'o, Luke Joeckel could fit teams' needs

Position to watch: Linebacker.

Bills fans can't watch another season of "Lights Out" -- as in, not seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for a position group that was still trying to get production out of Shawne Merriman last season. Nick Barnett was a very good player at one time, but he can't run as well as he used to and is now what is known in the bidness as a "cap casualty." The ENTIRE Bills linebacking crew -- starters and backups -- accounted for five sacks and no interceptions. Not awesome. There are some outside 'backers to watch, like Jarvis Jones of Georgia (who might be gone by the time the Bills pick eighth overall), Arthur Brown of Kansas State and Alec Ogletree, also of Georgia. With some serious luck, one of these players might fall to the Bills at No. 41. Either way, Buffalo has to hit the position, even if picks No. 8 (too high) and 41 (too low) aren't conducive to getting these guys. (So they should just take a QB at eight and get it over with, right?)