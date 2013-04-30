2013 NFL Draft Grades: Division-by-division look at all 32 teams

Published: Apr 30, 2013 at 10:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Now that the 2013 NFL Draft is over, it's time to take stock of how each team fared. Bucky Brooks takes a division-by-division look, assigning grades and highlighting notable picks.

AFC East

» Buffalo Bills: Putting their faith in draft-day surprise EJ Manuel.
» Miami Dolphins: GM Jeff Ireland takes aggressive approach.

» New England Patriots: Opting for substance over sizzle yet again.

» New York Jets: Can Geno Smith be the man to lift the franchise?

Click here for full analysis and grades

NFC East

» Dallas Cowboys:*Travis Frederick* pick surprising but sensible.

» New York Giants: General manager Jerry Reese sticks to his guns.

» Philadelphia Eagles: Chip Kelly snags a steal in QB Matt Barkley.

» Washington Redskins: No first-round draft pick? No problem.

Click here for full analysis and grades

AFC North

» Baltimore Ravens: Ray Lewis replacement comes in Round 2.

» Cincinnati Bengals: Another year, another splendid draft haul.

» Cleveland Browns: Athletic Barkevious Mingo could be a terror.

» Pittsburgh Steelers: Is Markus Wheaton a better Mike Wallace?

Click here for full analysis and grades

NFC North

» Chicago Bears: Reaching for Kyle Long calls class into question.

» Detroit Lions:*Ziggy Ansah* could turn into the next JPP.

» Green Bay Packers: Perennial NFC title contenders reload.

» Minnesota Vikings: Phenomenal haul headed by Sharrif Floyd.

Click here for full analysis and grades

AFC South

» Houston Texans: Is DeAndre Hopkins the missing ingredient?

» Indianapolis Colts: Solid (but unheralded) guys at every turn.

» Jacksonville Jaguars: David Caldwell's rebuilding plan is clear.

» Tennessee Titans: Is Justin Hunter worth the trade-up price?

Click here for full analysis and grades

NFC South

» Atlanta Falcons: Did head-scratcher in fourth round spoil draft?

» Carolina Panthers: Defensive line undergoes massive overhaul.

» New Orleans Saints: Versatile Kenny Vaccaro improves 'D.'

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Revis' health will tell this draft's tale.

Click here for full analysis and grades

AFC West

» Denver Broncos: Elway continues to improve Denver's roster.

» Kansas City Chiefs: Pair of Round 3 choices are intriguing.

» Oakland Raiders: There's too much risk with first-round pick.

» San Diego Chargers: Three headline names? Not bad, Bolts.

Click here for full analysis and grades

NFC West

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, Justin Herbert took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational Year 1, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.
news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW