2013 NFL Draft Grades: Division-by-division look at all 32 teams

Now that the 2013 NFL Draft is over, it's time to take stock of how each team fared. Bucky Brooks takes a division-by-division look, assigning grades and highlighting notable picks.
Buffalo Bills: Putting their faith in draft-day surprise
EJ Manuel.
» Miami Dolphins: GM Jeff Ireland takes aggressive approach.
» New England Patriots: Opting for substance over sizzle yet again.
» New York Jets: Can Geno Smith be the man to lift the franchise?
» Dallas Cowboys:*Travis Frederick* pick surprising but sensible.
» New York Giants: General manager Jerry Reese sticks to his guns.
» Philadelphia Eagles: Chip Kelly snags a steal in QB Matt Barkley.
» Washington Redskins: No first-round draft pick? No problem.
» Baltimore Ravens: Ray Lewis replacement comes in Round 2.
» Cincinnati Bengals: Another year, another splendid draft haul.
» Cleveland Browns: Athletic Barkevious Mingo could be a terror.
» Pittsburgh Steelers: Is Markus Wheaton a better Mike Wallace?
» Houston Texans: Is DeAndre Hopkins the missing ingredient?
» Indianapolis Colts: Solid (but unheralded) guys at every turn.
» Jacksonville Jaguars: David Caldwell's rebuilding plan is clear.
» Tennessee Titans: Is Justin Hunter worth the trade-up price?
» Atlanta Falcons: Did head-scratcher in fourth round spoil draft?
» Carolina Panthers: Defensive line undergoes massive overhaul.
» New Orleans Saints: Versatile Kenny Vaccaro improves 'D.'
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Revis' health will tell this draft's tale.
» Denver Broncos: Elway continues to improve Denver's roster.
» Kansas City Chiefs: Pair of Round 3 choices are intriguing.
» Oakland Raiders: There's too much risk with first-round pick.
» San Diego Chargers: Three headline names? Not bad, Bolts.