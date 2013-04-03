2013 NFL Draft: Five prospects capable of filling significant voids

The Dolphins have been ultra-aggressive during the offseason. They've added marquee players at key positions on both sides of the ball. However, they did lose their starting left tackle to the Rams. Three left tackles in this draft are surefire, Day 1 starters. The Dolphins can't sit back and hope one of the three (Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher or Johnson) falls to their spot at No. 12. They have plenty of extra picks to aggressively move up the board and land one of those three bookends. I believe Johnson is the best fit for Miami. He can play either right or left tackle, which will allow Jonathan Martin to play where he's most comfortable. Johnson has the most upside of any offensive lineman in this entire draft class. He'd be the ideal candidate to replace Long.