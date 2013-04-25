2013 NFL Draft: Dolphins, Rams headline surprising first round

Three offensive tackles were selected in the first four picks (the first time that's happened in the modern draft era). The round ended, meanwhile, with one quarterback, three wide receivers and no running backs coming off the board. That could very well have been the result of this factor: Heading into the draft, teams seemed to have a waning conviction about the top-end talent in this group. And since linemen are often considered "safer" picks than players at skill positions, it's possible teams were less interested in gambling than usual.