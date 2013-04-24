2013 NFL Draft buzz: Kenny Vaccaro, D.J. Hayden entice scouts

4) Guard value skyrocketing?: It's crazy to think an offensive guard could be drafted in the top 10. When you consider how positions are valued in the league, guard is way down the list. But don't be surprised if two of them come off the board before the guard-hungry Tennessee Titans pick at 10. If Cardinals stay put at No. 7 and don't get their tackle, they could grab either Jonathan Cooper or Chance Warmack. If the Buffalo Bills believe they can get Ryan Nassib in the second round, they could pick a guard to replace Andy Levitre. If the New York Jets plan to wait on Austin for their 13th pick, they could go guard at No. 9. Both Cooper and Warmack are great prospects with excellent futures. And in today's game, given how quickly quarterbacks get the ball out, solidifying the pocket up the middle might be as important as doing so on the edges. As Warmack told "NFL AM," "You see guards now, like me and Jonathan Cooper, establishing the line of scrimmage. That's a hard thing to do. You can't really push a 3-technique out the box like that -- it's a hard thing to do. I feel like the league is starting to change a little bit."