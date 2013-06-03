2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 33-48)

Green-Ellis' first season in Cincinnati was a roller-coaster ride in the stat sheets. After starting off red-hot in his first two games, the Law Firm scored 10-plus fantasy points just once in his next seven contests. He would go on a five-game tear after that, rushing for 100-plus yards four times while averaging better than 15 fantasy points. On the downside, Green-Ellis scored just six touchdowns in 2012 -- that's a huge drop-off from the 12 scores he averaged in his final two seasons with the

New England Patriots. He's also almost guaranteed to see a decrease in touches with rookie

Giovani Bernard now in the mix, so owners should lower their expectations. Green-Ellis should be considered no more than a high-end flex starter in most standard formats. Target him somewhere in the middle to late rounds.