2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 1-16)

Once considered to be a brittle running back, Jackson has missed just two games over the last four years and has averaged 292 carries per year in that time. Though he is getting up there in age (Jackson will be 30 at the start of the season) the Oregon State product is one of the few featured runners left in the league. He's also consistent, rushing for 1,000-plus yards in each of the last eight years. On the downside, Jackson has averaged a very mediocre 4.7 touchdowns rushes per season since 2009. That should change as a member of the Falcons, though -- their offensive attack is much more prolific and will allow Jackson more chances to find the end zone. Michael Turner rushed for no fewer than 10 touchdowns during his five years in Atlanta. Overall, owners should consider Jackson a nice No. 2 runner in drafts.